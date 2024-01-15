LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was killed in a Lafayette vehicle accident, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

LPD said they responded to the 100 block of PHI Drive at 4:19 p.m. on Monday afternoon in regards to a pedestrian involved vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officials said the pedestrian was declared dead on the scene as a result of the accident.

Traffic investigators were called out to the scene, where they began to investigate the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

