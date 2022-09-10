LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early this morning.

According to LPD, Rodney James Dural, 58, of Lafayette was found dead in the roadway after being hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The crash occurred in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 10.

LPD Traffic Investigators are working this incident, and urge anyone with information to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.