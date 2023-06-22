LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A major crash in Lafayette leaves one pedestrian in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in reference to a major traffic crash around 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning. It was then determined that a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the roadway. Traffic Investigators are currently on scene handling the incident. The pedestrian is alert and has been transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

All lanes of travel are currently open and traffic is flowing as normal.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.