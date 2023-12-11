LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was hit in a major vehicle crash on I-49, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Officials said a vehicle traveling northbound on I-49 struck a pedestrian in the roadway on Monday night. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and is in stable but critical condition, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was given a citation for crossing the roadway not at a crosswalk. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

