A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A person attempting to cross the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. on the frontage road of the 2000 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway.

The male victim, so far, has not been identified.

We are working to get additional information from police.