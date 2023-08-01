SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Peach Cobbler Factory of Scott has announced its first city-wide back to school giveaway for Scott residents.

The school supply giveaway will take place Aug. 7 from 6-10 p.m. Over 250 back packs with supplies will be given away on a first-come/first-served basis. The supply giveaway will take place at The Peach Cobbler Factory in Scott located at 5535 Cameron St. in the Scott Oaks Plaza. Scott area and surrounding residents are encouraged to arrive early.

Area hair salon Em&Co salon has donated hair styling and cutting services for 5 kids for free.

Hair stylist “Mz. Continental” has donated her services for students with twists and dreads needing to be re-twisted before school. To put your kid’s name in the drawing call The Peach Cobbler Factory at 337-484-3021.

Demetrius Sinegal opened a location of the dessert franchise in his hometown of Scott on July 1. Since opening, Sinegal has partnered with local businesses including Don’s Speciality Meats, The Best Stop, The Huddle House, Piggly Wiggly and the brand new Soda Pop Shop for this back to school giveaway.

Lafayette Parish School Board member Mary Morrison has also given money and has volunteered to help during the supply giveaway.

Supplies or other donations can be dropped off until Aug. 5 at The Peach Cobbler Factory

during business hours from noon-10 p.m. daily.