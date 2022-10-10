LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Monday, another Lafayette Parish school was placed on lockdown and students were evacuated.

Lafayette Police confirm that Paul Breaux Middle School received a social media bomb threat, which lead to the school being evacuated and students led to an outside location while authorities searched the building.

By mid-afternoon, the students were allowed on the school campus.

Police say the social media bomb threat was not taken lightly. Every threat will be fully investigated.

“Parents we need to be monitoring our kid’s social media pages. We need to see what they are doing. It’s a shame that something they think is cute will result in an arrest,” LPD Sergeant Robin Green explained.

Those caught pushing a social media threat face charges of terrorism to menacing.

“As we did with the rest, if an arrest has to be made, we will make that arrest. There is nothing cute about this. Precious education is being lost,” Sgt. Green added.

Lafayette Parish Councilman Abraham “A.B.” Rubin, Jr. agrees with authorities.

“We could be using our manpower in other areas instead of coming over here for a false threat because a child doesn’t want to go to class, or they think it’s funny. There is nothing funny about this,” Rubin stated.

Police said a canine bomb detection dog searched the school, and LPD confirmed no bomb was found.

“We have to take every one of these threats serious. This is the whole reason why we are here,” Green said.

Two students were taken into police custody.

Green said their arrests are the result of an unrelated incident that occurred before the lockdown and evacuation.