SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott fire crews were called out to a house fire just after noon Wednesday on Sunset Street.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said a passerby observed the house on fire and quickly alerted the sleeping homeowner of the danger allowing her to escape safely.

On scene, Sonnier said, firefighters encountered extreme heat from combustibles inside the structure.

High winds and a metal roof complicated firefighting effort, he said.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion and no civilians were injured.

The cause is under investigation.