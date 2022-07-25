LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA) announced its five-performance lineup today, and it’s something you won’t want to miss.

Known for its decades-long commitment to making the world’s top performers available in Acadiana, the PASA’s 2022-23 season lineup will feature everything from dance, music, history, local culture, and theater.

Here are the shows PASA will put on this season:

September 29: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

October 23: The Kyiv City Ballet

December 1: Oh, Night Divine! André Courville and Sweet Cecilia

February 14, 2023: Allan Harris’s Cross That River

March 8, 2023: Momix: Alice

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll will feature stars from Broadway, top rock & roll musicians, and of course, Neil Berg. The show will share songs and stories behind the music that has impacted the world.

The Kyiv City Ballet will take the stage on October 23, with 35 dancers on their first-ever United States tour. After taking shelter in France in February, following the February invasion of Ukraine, the group has been performing throughout Europe. They will now be bringing a mixed repertory of three ballets to Lafayette.

On December 1, Oh, Night Divine, will be put on by PASA. It will feature international opera star André Courville as he joins friends who make the high harmony trio Sweet Cecilia. The night will also feature a chamber orchestra performing holiday classics.

Allan Harris’s Cross That River is a concert musical that honors the history of Black Cowboys. The musical follows a runaway slave who becomes one of America’s first Black Cowboys and explores the history of how Black Cowboys helped settle the West.

Momix: Alice will come to Lafayette on March 8, 2023, and will showcase a creative dance company retelling Lewis Carroll’s Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. The 90-minute adventure will show visionary ideas, creative costuming, and extraordinary dancing.

All shows will take place at the Heymann Performing Arts Center and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances will be available on July 26, and to purchase tickets visit the PASA website.