LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists on Johnston Street in Lafayette may experience delays this weekend, as a stretch of the street will be down to one lane according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD has announced that the outside lane of eastbound US-167 (Johnston Street) between Lana Drive and Guilbeaux Road will be closed on Friday, Sept. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

This lane closure is necessary to allow crews to perform roadway construction, officials said.