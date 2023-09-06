LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette diners will soon have a new breakfast/brunch option with the opening of Parish Biscuit Company.

The new restaurant, located at the former Chicken Salad Chick location at 1120 Coolidge St. in Lafayette, is undergoing finishing touches before its opening date, which has not been announced. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page dated Sept. 4 said, “We have been hard at work getting Parish Biscuit Co. ready to open. We are almost ready!!”

According to the Parish Biscuit Company’s website, the establishment “is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable culinary experience that pays homage to the rich traditions and flavors of the region. With our mouthwatering biscuits as the centerpiece of our menu, we invite you to embark on a culinary journey like no other.”

The restaurant will offer full breakfast and lunch menus, aside from its namesake ingredient.

“While our biscuits are the star of the show, our menu offers a diverse selection of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options to satisfy every craving,” its website said. “From classic Southern staples like shrimp and grits to inventive dishes that fuse local flavors with global influences, we strive to provide a unique and memorable dining experience for all of our guests.”

Parish Biscuit Company will be open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.