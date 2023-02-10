YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Parents at Southside High say they are hoping that the board approves new funds for a new football stadium.

The school currently has a basketball court and a baseball field, but the school board has to make arrangements with other campuses to host football, soccer, track, and band competitions.

“The biggest frustration is that there is no master plan. Southside is going on year seven of football season and we still don’t have a place to play,” Eric Davis said.

For the past 6 seasons, Southside’s athletic teams have had to travel to competitions, even when they’re supposed to be the home team.

They hosted home games at Teurlings from 2019 to 2021 and moved to St. Martinville last season.

Along with the burden of travel every week for students and parents to attend games, David said the city of Youngsville is missing out on profits for local businesses on gameday.

“Not only do our kids have to travel, but when we go, we fill up our vehicles in other towns and we eat there, so all that money that could be staying in Youngsville is going somewhere else.”

He says parents have been reaching out to the school board about the new stadium, especially because there is a large area beside the school that remains untouched.

The stadium remains low on the priorities list for the school board, David said, even as other schools are being approved for renovations.

“As a parent and being close to the situation for the last six years, it’s going to take a community effort. We are going to have to come together as a team and as a community to either have a facility built or have a facility built somewhere else.”