SCOTT, La (KLFY) – At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger told KLFY News 10 that there has been an issue with blocking driveways and parking in them while parents wait to pick up their children.

Some parents would arrive at least two hours early and block driveways while they wait.

“So what they were doing was blocking up one of the lanes of travel heading west. Mostly heading west towards west side elementary, and blocking people’s driveways, parking in people’s driveways, and just disrespecting people that live on that roadway,” Chief Leger said.

The issue had gotten so bad that homeowners have put signs in their yards warning parents not to block driveways.

Some residents like Preston Bernard said that they understand parents need a place to park, however, there have been warnings about blocking driveways before the end of school.

Chief Leger also said, since working with Westside’s principal and the Lafayette Parish School System, they have come up with a solution to allow the flow of traffic to decrease parking on the street.