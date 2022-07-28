LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– If your dog was stolen, how far would you go to get them back? For one family they’re exhausting all of their resources to bring their loved one home.

“They’re members of family, not just an item,” says Sia Heydari.

Sia Heydari is the owner of Zola, a Yorkshire Terrier who was stolen in January 2021. Heydari says they were contacted with information about Zola’s disappearance as soon as fliers were posted. “We started putting fliers around and a lady contacted us the day after.”

Suzette Tardo-Fowler, the owner of Camp Bow Wow is an ally in helping bring Zola home and has been vocal about laws pertaining to animals. “We don’t have a lot of laws that govern animals in terms of their well being,” says Fowler.

Heydari says his goal is to not only bring Zola home, but also bring awareness to the lack of protection animals do not have when they are stolen. He want criminals who take animals to be held accountable for breaking the law. “We really hope to bring enough public attention to ask lawmakers to change the laws and not consider dogs a property to much and maybe make the laws a little a bit more stricter.”

If there is any information or tips on Zola’s whereabouts, Sia Heydari can be reached through Zola’s Facebook page Please Help find Zola. There is a $5000 reward for Zola’s safe return.