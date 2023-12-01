UPDATE 2:58 p.m.: West University Avenue has reopened in both lanes of travel after an overturned vehicle had temporarily closed the roadway.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An overturned vehicle has temporarily blocked traffic on a section of West University Avenue, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities said that at approximately 12 p.m. a vehicle traveling southbound on the 1300 block West University Avenue crossed the center line and both northbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, causing it to overturn.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is listed in stable condition according to officials.

As result of the crash West University Avenue is closed from Versailles Boulevard to West Congress Street, and motorist are advised to use an alternative route until the road can be reopened.

Updates on the reopening will be provided when available.

Latest Post