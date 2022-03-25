LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 10:53 a.m.: No injuries were reported in a crash that shut down part of University Ave. overnight.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said there was a hit-and-run at around 12:46 a.m. involving a semi-truck. The truck flipped as a result of the incident, and the I-10 westbound ramp was shut down while police worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.







ORIGINAL POST, 3/25/22, 5:56 a.m.: The I-10 westbound ramp at University Ave. was shut down overnight after an 18-wheeler flipped. Crews have started the cleanup process and are removing the wrecked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

We’ve reached out to officials for more information, and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.