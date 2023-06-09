LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A routine traffic stop on I-10 Thursday night resulted in an arrest and the seizure of over 40 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Corporal Lam Bui and his police dog Thor initiated a traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette Parish for following another vehicle too closely. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Sarah Cea of Tucker, Georgia. Cea declined to allow the vehicle to be searched, so an open-air sniff by Thor was conducted.

Thor alerted on the vehicle, providing Criminal Patrol Unit Deputies the authority to perform a probable-cause search, resulting in the discovery of 40.4 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Cea was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

“I’m proud of the work of this agency and our deputies in our continued fight to keep the citizens of Lafayette Parish safe,” Garber said. “This was a job well done by our entire Narcotics Unit.”