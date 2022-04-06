SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Three men are facing charges after the Scott and Rayne Police departments seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, guns, and cash while conducting a search warrant.
Four people were located in the house, but the following three were arrested on the charges listed below their names:
- Daterrius Alexander, 26, of Katy, TX
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Prohibited acts
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a Legend Drug
- Thristian Duplechin, 29, of Houston, TX
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Prohibited acts
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a Legend Drug
- Malik Webb, 26, of Houston, TX
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Prohibited acts
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a Legend Drug
(Mugshots provided by the Scott Police Department)
On Monday, April 4, at 10:56 a.m., the Scott Police Department (SPD) was called to assist the Rayne Police Department (RPD) in conducting a search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of Westgate Rd. in Scott. The warrant was connected to a burglary in the city of Rayne.
Officers made entry and found four people in the house along with the following items and their approximate street value, according to the SPD:
- 21 pounds of marijuana, street value of $198,440
- Assorted oxycodone, hydrocodone, and prescription pills, combined street value of $9,925
- $79,000 in cash
- An AK-P7 assault rifle (7.62×39)
- A Ruger .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol
All three were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.