SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Three men are facing charges after the Scott and Rayne Police departments seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, guns, and cash while conducting a search warrant.

Four people were located in the house, but the following three were arrested on the charges listed below their names:

Daterrius Alexander, 26, of Katy, TX Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Prohibited acts Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance Possession of a Legend Drug



Thristian Duplechin, 29, of Houston, TX Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Prohibited acts Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance Possession of a Legend Drug



Malik Webb, 26, of Houston, TX Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Prohibited acts Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance Possession of a Legend Drug



Daterrius Alexander

Thristian Duplechin

Malik Webb

(Mugshots provided by the Scott Police Department)

On Monday, April 4, at 10:56 a.m., the Scott Police Department (SPD) was called to assist the Rayne Police Department (RPD) in conducting a search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of Westgate Rd. in Scott. The warrant was connected to a burglary in the city of Rayne.

Officers made entry and found four people in the house along with the following items and their approximate street value, according to the SPD:

21 pounds of marijuana, street value of $198,440

Assorted oxycodone, hydrocodone, and prescription pills, combined street value of $9,925

$79,000 in cash

An AK-P7 assault rifle (7.62×39)

A Ruger .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol

All three were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.