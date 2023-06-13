LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agent is responsible for keeping nearly one-half of a pound of heroin from entering Lafayette Parish during a traffic stop last week.

Staff Sergeant Trevor Picard initiated the traffic stop on I-10 and was initially denied consent to search the vehicle by the driver, identified as Shawn Williams, 43, of New Orleans. However, probable cause to search the vehicle was established during the interaction, leading to the discovery of a vacuum sealed bag containing a white substance beneath the driver’s seat, authorities said.

Sgt. Picard confirmed the presence of illegal narcotics and Williams was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances. Bond is set at $60,000.