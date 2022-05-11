LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –The Lafayette Public Library will celebrate its rich history when it holds its annual awards celebration next month.

With the theme Alyce in Bayouland, this year’s event will be a dress-up cocktail party at the Palmetto Club in the Lafayette Oil Center.

Dalfred Jones of KLFY TV 10 has been chosen as emcée, and Jillian Dickerson of the Lafayette Better Business Bureau will be this year’s featured speaker.

Dickerson will discuss the critical role that libraries play in the social, cultural, and economic life of our community.

Following her speech, the organization will hand out its awards to recognize the outstanding work done by many in the community.

This year the Friends reached a milestone of over $1,000,000 in donations to our Libraries, generated through their semi-annual book sales.

Carol Trosclair, who has served on the Foundation Board for the past 6 years, serving a term as Vice President, and aggressively enlarged the Foundation’s endowment will be presented with this year’s Foundation Award.

Trosclair is a petroleum landman, and active in professional and community organizations having served on the Lafayette Association of Professional Landmen Board and the Keep Lafayette Beautiful Board, and she is a member of the Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Women of Wisdom, as well a number of other civic organizations.

She has also raised tens of thousands of dollars for the UL Foundation in support of the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology.

A tireless supporter of the Parish Libraries for decades, this year’s President’s Award goes to Joan Wingate.

Tickets are $35, and can be purchased here.