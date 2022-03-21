LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Ossun Elementary student under the age of 10 faces a disciplinary hearing after allegedly bringing a handgun to class today, March 21.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponsetti said faculty members and the School Resource Officer were told of the possible presence of a weapon in a student’s backpack. Upon investigating, one unloaded firearm and ammunition were found inside the child’s backpack. No threats were made by the student, said Ponsetti.

“The child, who has not yet reached the legal age of culpability of 10 years old, was released into the custody of their parents,” she said. “A hearing regarding disciplinary action by the school is pending.”

No further information is available at this time, said Ponsetti.