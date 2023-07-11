LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In an effort to address the opioid and drug crisis here in Lafayette, there are programs like the 15th JDC FIST Drug Treatment Court Program also known as Drug Court.

Programs like these offer adult drug use offenders a chance at getting the help they need, while possibly avoiding jail time.

Drug court is a treatment program which helps drug using offenders with supervised treatments and rehabilitation. The program is a way for people who have been arrested, for less serious drug use, to get the help they need while addressing the opioid crisis and drug use in Lafayette.

Overseen by Judge Valarie Gotch Garette, the program includes substance abuse counseling, frequent drug-testing, and residential treatment in addition to other incentives. It also helps to reduce drug-related crimes.

People like Lil Runt said he believes programs like drug court are a good tool to help fight the opioid crisis and said if more people who have an issue with drug use seek help from programs like this, the opioid crisis can begin to see a reduction.

“I think any program that could help get rid of this is definitely a plus because locking them up won’t help them. Some really need the help and I’ve seen it for myself. Some people are really dying from the situation,” Lil Runt said.

As the opioid and drug crisis is still being tackled, people are saying programs like this is a good thing. However, there are eligibility requirements.

Those requirements for the program can be found here for more information.