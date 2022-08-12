LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Civil Air Patrol is holding an open house in September for prospective members.

According to SM Ryan Coffey with the Civil Air Patrol, the Lafayette Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol is having an open house for new members interested in joining on September 12th at 6 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer force of youth and adults that serve the community through aerospace education, emergency services, and a youth cadet program. Civil Air Patrol is a leading aviation provider, with the largest fleet of Cessna aircraft in the country, available for search and rescue as well as disaster services across the nation and in our local community.

Adult members conduct search and rescue missions in the air and ground, teach others about aerospace, mentor youth and help the Air Force with homeland security. CAP Cadets are able to join as young as age 12, and participate in the Cadet Program with a curriculum of aerospace, fitness, leadership and character building, as well as assisting with the adult missions.