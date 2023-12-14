LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested in connection with a building fire this morning in Lafayette, authorities said.

Reginald Riggs of Opelousas was arrested and charged with simple arson and unauthorized entry.

Lafayette firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in the 2100 block of West Willow Street at 8:06 a.m. today. Firefighters combatted the fire for approximately twenty minutes before getting it under control, officials said. The building sustained heavy fire damage.

Lafayette Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lafayette Police officers identified Riggs as having occupied the structure.

The vacant house was utilized for storage by the owner, authorities said. The owner said there have been several instances of homeless people getting inside the structure.

