LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has an online dashboard for LUS customers to view the progress of the city-wide street light project to upgrade our current system, which includes phosphorus/incandescent/high-pressure sodium lights, to LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes).

The project began back in July and is expected to take 18-24 months to complete. Once the 20,000 publicly-owned street lights are upgraded, it will improve nighttime traffic visibility and public safety, reduce electric consumption, decrease maintenance costs, and create possibilities for “smart city” functions. The estimated savings to LUS and the City of Lafayette could be $500,000 to $800,000 a year.

LUS has upgraded several areas in Lafayette as pilot projects to test optimal street light color. Residential street lights will be around 3,000K, which is a warm white light, and collector/arterial street lights will be around 4,000K, which is a natural white light.