LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It has been a tough year for family and friends of Ella Goodie who disappeared on this day (March 9) in 2022.

Goodie, 33 of Scott was last seen by family when she left home as a contract driver who was picking up a passenger for transport to Houston.

According to her family, Goodie was driving a 2012 Audi Q5 with the license plate number NRN6551.

Police confirmed her vehicle was seen on I-10 heading toward Texas, however 12 hours later, traffic cameras showed her vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

The next day (March 10) Goodie’s vehicle was spotted back in Texas, North of Dallas.

A missing person’s report was filed, and an investigation began.

Brandon Fransico, 36 of Mansura, LA was named as a person of interest in the case. Police believed he was the last person in contact with Goodie before she went missing.

Jessica Goodie says now that authorities have turned the case into a homicide investigation, The Goodie family is still holding onto hope.

“Ella anytime she was in a room, you felt her presence. That’s her energy; she touched everyone that was around, that’s how much she loves you. We don’t want them to think that just because it got quiet that she’s not missed. She has kids that love her. She has family that love her. Her dad and mom.”

With heavy hearts, family members of missing loved ones gathered for prayer and hoping for closure.

“We are going to continue to say her name “Ella Goodie.”

Eva Celestine was in attendance and recalled the last time she spoke with her son who is also missing.

“I let the phone hang up. So, I tried calling him back and I never got back with him. He never answered the phone number no more.”