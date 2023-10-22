LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A night in Lafayette after the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s homecoming game took a turn for the worst for one person whose legs got pinned under a motorcycle and three others who also got hurt.

A lot of people were gathered in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street Sunday at 12:35 a.m. for what the Lafayette Police Department believed could have been a party when four people total were injured following a crash.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Myles Paul, was driving while intoxicated south on Jefferson Street in the block when he rear ended a parked truck that then hit a parked motorcycle. This domino effect resulted in multiple pedestrians being struck by the two parked vehicles.

One person’s legs were pinned under the motorcycle, which the truck was on top of, according to LPD. Police said three other victims also sustained injuries that range from minor to moderate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lafayette Fire Department helped LPD get the vehicles off the person’s legs. The victims injured in this incident have not been identified at this time.

Paul was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated.