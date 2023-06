LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson, Ken Handy, told News 10 that police responded to a shooting incident on the 500 block of St. John St.

When police arrived, one victim was wounded by gunshot and has since been brought to a local hospital.

The victim was alert and conscious, according to police.

Handy said there are no suspects at this time. Investigators were called out to the scene and are reviewing leads.