LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was injured with several gunshot wounds in a Lafayette shooting Saturday night.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. on Saturday night, officers said they responded to shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Kettle Drive. Upon arrival a victim was discovered on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation and updates will be provided as more information is released. Lafayette investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

