LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was killed Monday night in a stabbing, authorities said.

Lafayette Police said Wilson Marshall, 64, of Lafayette was killed after an altercation.

Jonathan Malbrough, 39, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Lafayette Police reported that officers responded to a report of an altercation in the 300 block of E. Simcoe St. at approximately 8:42 p.m. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a cutting instrument and attacked Marshall, authorities said.

Officers said they arrived to find one victim in a residence who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. More details will be given as they become available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.