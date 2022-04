LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A person has died in Lafayette due to possible overdose.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 9:13 a.m. Sunday morning from the 400 block of Heidi Circle. Investigators on scene are saying preliminary findings show that the victim might have overdosed.

The incident is still under active investigation and few details are currently available. More information will be provided as it is released.