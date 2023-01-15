LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.

Stacy Bourque, 58, of Rayne, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, Troopers were notified of a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle on LA 719 (Riceland Road) near Ridge Road.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Bourque was driving south on LA 719 in a Honda Pioneer UTV. At the same time, a Buick LeSabre was also driving south on LA 719.

LSP said that the Buick then hit the UTV causing Bourque to be ejected.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, LSP said.

This crash remains under investigation.