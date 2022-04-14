SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — One man received second-degree burns to his hands and wrist after a flash fire at a chemical warehouse on Renauld Dr. in Scott this morning, according to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Sonnier said the man was mixing chemicals inside the warehouse when a fire erupted due to static electricity. Firefighters found him in the parking lot and saw smoke pouring from the warehouse. The warehouse sustained minor damage, though the fire did not spread far.

Hazmat units from Lafayette Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the incident to

assist, Sonnier said.