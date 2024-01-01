LAFYATETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man was injured in a shooting on Lena Street, according to Lafayette Police.

LPD said they responded to a the 100 block of Ancelet Street in regards to a shooting around 3:49 p.m. on Monday. Officers said one male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is in stable condition.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Lena Street, and the victim then traveled to the 100 block of Ancelet Street following the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts