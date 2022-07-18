LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is in critical condition at an area hospital after a motorcycle crash late Monday.

Lafayette Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived they found a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle where the driver flipped over the round-about at that location.

She said the victim was unresponsive when police arrived and that life saving measures were started until paramedics arrived and transported the unidentified driver to a local hospital.

As of 10:15 p.m. the scene was still active with traffic investigators, Green said.

No further information was released.