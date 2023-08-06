LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured near Highway 93 in the 100 block of Rue Bon Secours Road in Lafayette Parish Sunday morning.

At 11:21 a.m., a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Officer deputy conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a gunfire exchange.

The suspect, using a semi-automatic handgun in the exchange, was shot then later transported to the hospital, according to LPSO.

No deputies were injured during the incident, according to State Police.