LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash where one is dead.

The crash involved two motorcyclists, one bicyclist and an automobile and it occurred in the 500 block of Foreman Drive around 6:19 p.m., Sunday.

One person is dead, and two others are being transported to local hospitals, police said.

One is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.