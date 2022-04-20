LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and two more are hospitalized after a shooting Monday, April 18 on Interstate 10 near Lafayette.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near mile marker 105 in Lafayette Parish. No names were released, and Ponseti said information is limited at this time.

“I commend our detectives for working tirelessly to investigate this crime, and all others, to the fullest to ensure justice is served for the citizens who trust us to protect them every day,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s App.