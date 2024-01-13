UPDATE: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The victim who died has been identified as 24-year-old Juquan Calais, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The second victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries has yet to be identified.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday in Lafayette Parish.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 300 block of Rials Drive around 10:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, saw two victims who had been shot.

The victims were brought to a local hospital, and one of them later died, according to LPSO. The second victim had non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

