UPDATE: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The victim who died has been identified as 24-year-old Juquan Calais, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The second victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries has yet to be identified.
ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday in Lafayette Parish.
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 300 block of Rials Drive around 10:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, saw two victims who had been shot.
The victims were brought to a local hospital, and one of them later died, according to LPSO. The second victim had non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.
