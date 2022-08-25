DUSON, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Lacorrion Turner, 26, was pronounced dead after being found with a gunshot wound, according to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

A female victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries. Ponseti said the woman had not been shot but did not specify the nature of her injuries.

Ponseti said no arrests have been made.