LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles on E. Broussard Rd.

According to Lafayette authorities, patrol and traffic investigators are currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles. The incident occurred around 8:52 p.m. Sunday night in the 1400 block of E. Broussard Rd. One person is dead and another was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No other details are available at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic is being diverted near the roundabout of E. Broussard Road onto Kaliste Saloom Road and from E. Broussard Road onto Vincent Road.

If possible please avoid the area and take alternate routes.