LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person has died in a shooting that occurred in Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Lafayette Police said they responded to a shooting just after 5 p.m. located in the 2800 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

A victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle prior to officer’s arrival, according to authorities. The victim later died from the gunshot wounds.

Lafayette Police detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

