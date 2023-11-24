LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman is dead from apparent shooting Friday evening in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 5:22 p.m. On scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died from their injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are on scene while the investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

