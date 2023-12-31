LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person has died in a shooting that occurred on Jefferson Street early Sunday morning, according to Lafayette police.

LPD said they responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Street in regards to shots being fired at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers said they found one victim lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and are actively working to develop leads. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous

