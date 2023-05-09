LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Crews responded to a fatal crash Tuesday night on Eraste Landry Road near its intersection with Bertrand Drive.

The intersection was shut down in all directions, police confirmed.

Public Information Officer Lt. Jace Quebedeaux confirmed with News 10 that one person died in the crash.

He said a vehicle traveling southbound on Bertrand towards Eraste Landry Road was approached by a second vehicle that entered the intersection on a green traffic control.

As the driver of the first vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Eraste Landry, it was struck by the driver of the second vehicle who had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital, he said.

That person died at the hospital, Quebedeaux said.

He said the driver of first vehicle refused medical aid on scene.

