LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A shooting Sunday morning has led to the homicide of a 27-year-old Lafayette man, according to the Lafayette Police Department

At 9:00 a.m., authorities went in to the 500 block of Orchid Drive to investigate a shooting that transpired. When they arrived, they saw the victim, identified as Nathan Bob, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bob was then brought to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, according to LPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

