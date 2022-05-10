LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after being struck from behind while trying to turn into a driveway on Hwy 343 in Lafayette early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The crash claimed the life of Lenh Vong, 59, of Kaplan.

At about 4:30 a.m., Vong was driving a 2022 Honda Accord north on LA 343 when she slowed to make a right turn into a private driveway and was struck from behind by a 2018 Dodge Durango, which was driven by Jessica Rodriguez, 33, of Rayne. Both vehicles ran off the roadway after the collision.

Vong was restrained, but she was critically injured and transported to a hospital where she died. Rodriguez was not restrained, but she only suffered minor injuries. She was transported to a hospital and treated before being released.

Rodriguez was cited for careless operation and no seat belt. This crash remained under investigation.

Standard toxicology results are pending for Vong. Rodriguez submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and she displayed no signs of impairment.