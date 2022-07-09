LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is dead after being shot multiple times Saturday morning in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Pierce Street in reference to a shooting in progress around 1:42 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators are actively working the case. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.