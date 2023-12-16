LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A motorcyclist sustained critical conditions following a multiple-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities are currently trying to locate a driver and front-seat passenger that ran away from the scene.

The crash happened Dec. 2 around 6:48 a.m. at the intersection of LA 723 and LA 725.

A black Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving east on LA 725/Renaud Drive going towards LA 723/Brothers Road, and a Honda motorcycle was heading west on LA 725/Renaud Road, according to authorities. The Trailblazer did not yield and started turning left across the lane the motorcycle was traveling onto LA 723/ Brothers Road, which resulted in the two vehicle making contact.

Due to the hit, the motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch. The driver and passenger of the Trailblazer ran away from the location of the crash and left the vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LSP by calling 337-262-5880.

