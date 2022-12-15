LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One person has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette sent one to the hospital, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Keton D. Dugas Jr., was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to LPD.

According to LPD, around 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 15, authorities responded to a local hospital in reference to a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive. Dugas was then identified and arrested, LPD said.

The victim is in stable condition and is recovering, LPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow as information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.